Biden Makes Last-Minute Changes To UN Speech After Putin's Announcements - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published September 21, 2022

Biden Makes Last-Minute Changes to UN Speech After Putin's Announcements - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) US President Joe Biden is making last-minute changes to his address to the United Nations General Assembly after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced partial mobilization in the country to support the military operation in Ukraine, Politico reported on Wednesday, citing White House aides.

Earlier in the day, Putin signed a decree calling up 300,000 reservists. Only citizens in military reserve will be subject to conscription and undergo additional training.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu specified on Wednesday that Russia has a mobilization resource of 25 million people who served in the army and have combat experience, while the partial mobilization requires only 1% of that number, or about 300,000 reservists.

