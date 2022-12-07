UrduPoint.com

Biden May Announce Reelection Bid Shortly After New Year Holidays - White House

Sumaira FH Published December 07, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Biden May Announce Reelection Bid Shortly After New Year Holidays - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2022) US President Joe Biden is likely to announce his intention to seek reelection shortly after the New Year holidays, White House Chief of Staff Ronald Klain said.

"I hear from a lot of Democrats across the country that they want him to run.

But the president will make that decision. I expect it shortly after the holidays, but I expect the decision will be to do it," he said at The Wall Street Journal's CEO Council Summit on Monday.

Biden's predecessor, Donald Trump, announced in November he will run for the country's top office in 2024.

Related Topics

Holidays White House Trump November Democrats From Top

Recent Stories

Iran Sentences 5 People to Death Over Killing of P ..

Iran Sentences 5 People to Death Over Killing of Paramilitary Officer - Reports

37 seconds ago
 US Senator Urges Biden Admin. to Prioritize Arming ..

US Senator Urges Biden Admin. to Prioritize Arming Taiwan Over Ukraine - Letter

39 seconds ago
 26 people shifted to shelter home

26 people shifted to shelter home

41 seconds ago
 39 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

39 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

42 seconds ago
 CPO inspects police stations

CPO inspects police stations

5 minutes ago
 HESCO reduces revised rate list of 11KV distributi ..

HESCO reduces revised rate list of 11KV distribution materials

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.