Biden May Announce Reelection Bid Shortly After New Year Holidays - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2022) US President Joe Biden is likely to announce his intention to seek reelection shortly after the New Year holidays, White House Chief of Staff Ronald Klain said.

"I hear from a lot of Democrats across the country that they want him to run.

But the president will make that decision. I expect it shortly after the holidays, but I expect the decision will be to do it," he said at The Wall Street Journal's CEO Council Summit on Monday.

Biden's predecessor, Donald Trump, announced in November he will run for the country's top office in 2024.