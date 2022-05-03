Biden May Hold Regional Leaders' Summit During Middle East Tour - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2022) The United States is considering holding a regional leaders' summit during President Joe Biden's trip to the middle East in late June, Axios reported on Tuesday, citing Jewish officials.

In April, the White House said Biden had accepted Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's invitation to visit Israel.

During a meeting at the White House last week, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and his Israeli counterpart, Eyal Hulata, raised the possibility of holding a regional summit as part of Biden's upcoming tour to the Middle East, the news outlet said.

The gathering could be a follow-up-up to the Negev summit, which took place in Israel in March and brought together the US secretary of state and the foreign ministers of Israel, Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco and the UAE.

The discussion, however, is at a very preliminary stage and it is unclear if such a summit will happen, the report said.

The Negev summit was the fruit of the 2020 Abraham Accords, a US-brokered effort to normalize relations between Israel and Arab states. The Kan broadcaster has reported that this meeting could become annual.