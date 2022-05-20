UrduPoint.com

Biden May Mediate Turkey's Talks With Finland, Sweden On NATO Accession - Reports

Sumaira FH Published May 20, 2022 | 01:40 PM

Biden May Mediate Turkey's Talks With Finland, Sweden on NATO Accession - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2022) US President Joe Biden may broker negotiations among Turkey, Finland and Sweden on the two Nordic countries' NATO membership bid, which Ankara has been opposed to over security concerns, Turkish newspaper Milliyet reported on Friday, citing NATO sources.

The sources stressed the significance of the recent meeting of Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson with Biden on their possible NATO membership, adding that the US president may act as a mediator between them and Turkey.

The way in which Sweden addresses Turkey's concerns with regard to the presence of Kurdish lawmakers in the Swedish parliament, whom Ankara designates as terrorists, will be instrumental to resolving the issue, the report said.

Finland and Sweden submitted their NATO membership applications to Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday. Whether the two countries will be admitted to the alliance hinges on unanimous approval by NATO member states.

On Thursday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Ankara had informed its NATO allies that it would say no to the membership of Sweden and Finland, and would not change its position. Niinisto later said that Helsinki took Turkish concerns about its accession to NATO seriously and would continue discussions with Ankara in the coming days.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Turkey Parliament Magdalena Helsinki Ankara Alliance Sweden Finland Tayyip Erdogan May

Recent Stories

Infinix all geared up to take the lead with all ne ..

Infinix all geared up to take the lead with all new NOTE 12 series!

31 minutes ago
 Man killed over monetary dispute

Man killed over monetary dispute

29 minutes ago
 Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

29 minutes ago
 Minor boy electrocuted in kasur

Minor boy electrocuted in kasur

33 minutes ago
 Moscow Not Eyeing Arranging Lavrov's Visit to Japa ..

Moscow Not Eyeing Arranging Lavrov's Visit to Japan in Light of Destructive Step ..

33 minutes ago
 NA Speaker, Acting Speaker condole former ministe ..

NA Speaker, Acting Speaker condole former minister Sardar Asif Ahmad Ali's demi ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.