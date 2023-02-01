Biden May Meet With Zelenskyy in Poland to Discuss Peace Formula - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2023) US President Joe Biden may hold a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in Poland, Poland's Polish Gazeta Prawna newspaper reported on Wednesday.

The possibility of Biden's meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda, as well as with Zelenskyy is being considered, the newspaper said. It is expected that during the meeting the Ukrainian leader will present a 10-point peace formula and will call for holding an international conference on the Ukrainian conflict.

The paper also noted that two cities, Rzeszow and Warsaw, are being considered for the meeting.

On Monday, Biden told reporters that he would visit Poland at some point in the future, but he did not yet know when. His previous visit to Poland as the head of state took place in March 2022.

Kiev has been finalizing a 10-point peace formula, initially suggested at the G20 summit in Bali.

The proposals include radiation and nuclear safety, food and energy security, release of all prisoners, restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity, "withdrawal of Russian troops" and the cessation of hostilities, "return of justice," prevention of ecocide and escalation, confirmation of the conflict's end. Zelenskyy said that Kiev intended to create an international mechanism to compensate for the country's losses from Russian hostilities.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, in response to calls by the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics for protection from Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the goal of the operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, is to completely liberate the Donbas region.