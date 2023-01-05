Biden May Possibly Visit US Southern Border Prior to Mexico City Trip Next Week - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2023) President Joe Biden may possibly visit the US southern border amid record-breaking migration numbers prior to his visit to Mexico City next week for the North American Leaders' Summit, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday citing people familiar with the matter.

The report said the White House is strongly considering adding a visit to the US southern border, but that no new policy announcement would be expected should Biden make the trip.

The report did not detail which part of the US-Mexico border Biden could possibly visit.

The White House has previously dodged questions about why Biden has not visited the southern border amid record-breaking migration numbers that are overwhelming Federal and state resources.

Republicans have also previously urged Biden to visit the border to get a first-hand look at the crisis.

Last week, the US Supreme Court blocked the Biden administration's request to end the COVID-era Title 42 immigration policy that allowed the authorities to deny migrants entry in the United States based on their health status. Several Republican states had urged the court to leave it in place in order to avert a worsening of the current border crisis.

White House spokesperson Karine Jeane-Pierre said the Biden administration will comply with the US Supreme Court's order and in the meantime will continue to advance preparations to manage the migration at the US-Mexico border.