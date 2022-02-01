UrduPoint.com

Biden May Visit Japan In May - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2022 | 12:17 PM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) Japan and the United States are considering the possibility of a visit by US President Joe Biden to Tokyo in the second half of May this year, Japanese newspaper Yomiuri Shimbun reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

Japan proposed the US organize Biden's visit in the period from March to June, as it will be difficult to accept the president after that amid the elections to the upper house of the Japanese parliament, according to the report.

In turn, the US government considered the possibility of organizing Biden's visit to both Japan and South Korea.

The US president wants to meet with the next South Korean president, who will take office just after May 9, when current President Moon Jae-in's term expires.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida may go to the United States after Biden's visit, the newspaper noted.

On January 21, Biden and Kishida held a virtual meeting and discussed the "challenges" allegedly posed by Russia to Ukraine. The US president also expressed his intention to visit Japan this spring for a meeting of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad).

