Biden Meeting With Allies on Ukraine Situation, European Energy Underway - White House

September 08, 2022

US President Joe Biden is currently holding a video meeting with allies to discuss ongoing support for Ukraine amid Russia's special military operation, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) US President Joe Biden is currently holding a video meeting with allies to discuss ongoing support for Ukraine amid Russia's special military operation, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Thursday.

"We will have a readout of the video teleconference that the president is doing. It's actually ongoing as we speak," Kirby told reporters.

"But clearly the focus is going to be on Ukraine, updating them on our sense of what's going on and getting a good update from them to the president of their views."

The leaders will also discuss the energy situation in Europe and food security, Kirby added.

The meeting comes on the same day as a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Germany, attended by US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, where the leader announced new security funding for Kiev.

