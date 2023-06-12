Biden Meeting With NATO Chief Rescheduled to Tuesday After Dental Work - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2023) US President Joe Biden's meeting with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has been rescheduled to Tuesday, Reuters reported on Monday.

Biden and Stoltenberg were scheduled to participate in a meeting at the White House on Monday afternoon.

However, the White House in an earlier statement said Biden had an unscheduled root canal Monday morning.

Biden and Stoltenberg are expected to discuss preparations for the upcoming NATO Summit, including efforts to strengthen the Alliance's deterrence and defense and provide additional military aid to Ukraine, according to the White House.

NATO leaders will convene in Vilnius, Lithuania, on July 11-12 for the summit.