Biden Meeting With NATO Chief Will Be Very Focused on Ukraine - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) President Joe Biden's meeting with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg will be very focused on Ukraine, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Monday.

"The agenda for the meeting with the (NATO) Secretary General is going to be pretty wide ranging, obviously it's going to be very, very focused on Ukraine," Kirby said during a press briefing.

Kirby added that the discussion will touch on what NATO is doing to support Ukraine and what the United States is going to continue to do to support Ukraine.

Biden and Stoltenberg were scheduled to meet at the White House on Monday but it was delayed to Tuesday after the US president needed an unplanned root canal.

On June 4, the Ukrainian armed forces launched a large-scale offensive in five sectors of the South Donetsk direction and failed to achieve their goals, the Russian Defense Ministry said. On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters that the Ukrainian offensive in the special military operation zone had started as Kiev was using its strategic reserves.