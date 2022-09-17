UrduPoint.com

Biden Meets Families Of Griner, Whelan Detained In Russia - White House

Faizan Hashmi Published September 17, 2022 | 07:00 AM

Biden Meets Families of Griner, Whelan Detained in Russia - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2022) US President Joe Biden met with the families of US basketball player Brittney Griner and former US marine Paul Whelan, jailed in Russia, on Friday afternoon to reiterate Washington's continued commitment to bringing them home, the White House said.

Biden met separately with Elizabeth Whelan, the sister of Paul Whelan, and Cherelle Griner, the wife of Brittney Griner, in the Oval Office, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

"The President held the meetings to reiterate his continued commitment to working through all available avenues to bring Brittney and Paul home safely. He asked after the wellbeing of Elizabeth and Cherelle and their respective families during this painful time. The President appreciated the opportunity to learn more about Brittney and Paul from those who love them most, and acknowledged that every minute they are being held is a minute too long," Jean-Pierre said, adding that "we all admire the courage of the Whelan and Griner families in the face of these unimaginable circumstances, and we remain committed to reuniting them with their loved ones."

Griner was sentenced in Russia to nine years in jail and a fine of 1 million rubles ($16,576) in early August on charges of bringing drugs illegally into the country.

She was detained for bringing vape cartridges with hashish oil into Russia in February. She pleaded guilty but insisted that she did not intend to break the law.

Whelan is serving his prison sentence in Russia's Mordovia region after a Moscow court sentenced him in June 2020 to 16 years on charges of espionage. He has denied the charges but did not challenge the verdict in the hope of being part of a potential prisoner exchange between the United States and Russia.

In late July, US media reported that Washington offered to exchange imprisoned Russian citizen Viktor Bout for Griner and Whelan. Moscow is reportedly looking for a fairer deal that would involve adding another Russian national, Vadim Krasikov, in order to have a two-for-two prisoner exchange.

On Friday, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said that the US continues to negotiate with Russia the potential release of the Americans, but Moscow has not responded to Washington's offer on an alleged prisoner swap deal.

Related Topics

Prisoner Exchange Moscow Russia Drugs Washington Jail White House Oil Fine Wife United States February June July August 2020 Media All From Million Vaping Court Love

Recent Stories

Mourners observe Chehlum of Imam Hussain (AS)

Mourners observe Chehlum of Imam Hussain (AS)

7 hours ago
 Italian Prime Minister Draghi Sees No Signs of Rec ..

Italian Prime Minister Draghi Sees No Signs of Recession in National Economy

7 hours ago
 Michelle Obama Urges Black Voters to Verify Regist ..

Michelle Obama Urges Black Voters to Verify Registration Amid Suppression Effort ..

7 hours ago
 Police finalizes security arrangements for Chehlum ..

Police finalizes security arrangements for Chehlum of Imam Hussain (AS)

7 hours ago
 China Perfecting Mass Surveillance at Home, Export ..

China Perfecting Mass Surveillance at Home, Exporting Technology Abroad - US Sta ..

7 hours ago
 'Like a waterfall': deadly Italian storms spark cl ..

'Like a waterfall': deadly Italian storms spark climate debate

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.