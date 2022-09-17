Biden Meets Families of Griner, Whelan Detained in Russia - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2022) US President Joe Biden met with the families of US basketball player Brittney Griner and former US marine Paul Whelan, jailed in Russia, on Friday afternoon to reiterate Washington's continued commitment to bringing them home, the White House said.

Biden met separately with Elizabeth Whelan, the sister of Paul Whelan, and Cherelle Griner, the wife of Brittney Griner, in the Oval Office, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

"The President held the meetings to reiterate his continued commitment to working through all available avenues to bring Brittney and Paul home safely. He asked after the wellbeing of Elizabeth and Cherelle and their respective families during this painful time. The President appreciated the opportunity to learn more about Brittney and Paul from those who love them most, and acknowledged that every minute they are being held is a minute too long," Jean-Pierre said, adding that "we all admire the courage of the Whelan and Griner families in the face of these unimaginable circumstances, and we remain committed to reuniting them with their loved ones."

Griner was sentenced in Russia to nine years in jail and a fine of 1 million rubles ($16,576) in early August on charges of bringing drugs illegally into the country.

She was detained for bringing vape cartridges with hashish oil into Russia in February. She pleaded guilty but insisted that she did not intend to break the law.

Whelan is serving his prison sentence in Russia's Mordovia region after a Moscow court sentenced him in June 2020 to 16 years on charges of espionage. He has denied the charges but did not challenge the verdict in the hope of being part of a potential prisoner exchange between the United States and Russia.

In late July, US media reported that Washington offered to exchange imprisoned Russian citizen Viktor Bout for Griner and Whelan. Moscow is reportedly looking for a fairer deal that would involve adding another Russian national, Vadim Krasikov, in order to have a two-for-two prisoner exchange.

On Friday, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said that the US continues to negotiate with Russia the potential release of the Americans, but Moscow has not responded to Washington's offer on an alleged prisoner swap deal.