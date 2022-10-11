Biden Meets G7 Leaders, Ukraine President Following Russian Missile Strikes - White House

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2022) US President Biden has begun an emergency meeting with G7 leaders and Ukraine President Zelensky, the White House said on Tuesday.

"President Biden's meeting with G7 leaders started at 8:09 am ET. President Zelenskyy is joining the leaders at the start of the meeting," the White House said.

The virtual meeting follows Russia's most intense missile strikes in months on Kiev and other Ukrainian cities on Monday, including Kharkiv, Odesa, Dnipro, Lviv and its vicinity, and the Ivano-Frankivsk, Ternopil, Khmelnytskyi, Konotop, Rivne and Poltava regions.

Russia launched the strikes in retaliation for what is believed to be a Ukrainian attack last Saturday on the bridge linking Russia with Crimea.

Zelensky joined the start of the G7 meeting, which the White House said is intended to discuss support for Ukraine and accountability for Russia. Ahead of the meeting, Biden pledged to provide Ukraine with advanced air systems.