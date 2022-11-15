UrduPoint.com

Biden Meets India's Modi, Indonesia's Widodo On Sidelines Of G20 Summit - White House

Umer Jamshaid Published November 15, 2022 | 07:41 PM

Biden Meets India's Modi, Indonesia's Widodo on Sidelines of G20 Summit - White House

US President Joe Biden met with Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Indian Prime Minister Nerendra Modi to discuss the prospects of the G20 summit and a range of global issues, the White House said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2022) US President Joe Biden met with Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Indian Prime Minister Nerendra Modi to discuss the prospects of the G20 summit and a range of global issues, the White House said on Tuesday.

"President Biden met today with Prime Minister Modi of India and President Widodo of Indonesia on the margins of the G20 Leaders' Summit in Bali to reaffirm their shared commitment to the G20 as the premier forum for international economic cooperation," the White House said in a statement.

The leaders discussed how the G20 states can demonstrate their collective capacity to bring together major economies to advance sustainable and inclusive growth.

"At the meeting, President Biden said the United States will continue to support the G20's global leadership for developing improved and innovative financing models for multilateral financial institutions to provide solutions to challenges like climate change, pandemics, economic fragility, reducing poverty and achieving SDGs, and to support inclusive development, strengthen economic security and global supply chains," the statement said.

The G20 summit is taking place on the Indonesian island of Bali from November 15-16. The next summit is due to take place in India.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister White House Indonesia United States Joko Widodo November From

Recent Stories

Ukraine blames Russia for missile attack on Kyiv h ..

Ukraine blames Russia for missile attack on Kyiv housing blocks

2 minutes ago
 International Accord offers services to Pakistan t ..

International Accord offers services to Pakistan textile industry

2 minutes ago
 Unjust application of laws can create distrust, po ..

Unjust application of laws can create distrust, polarization in society: Preside ..

2 minutes ago
 DC visits different areas of city, reviews sanitat ..

DC visits different areas of city, reviews sanitation situation

2 minutes ago
 Two killed in firing attack at Tarnab

Two killed in firing attack at Tarnab

19 minutes ago
 Financial help cheque given to actor Tariq Teddy

Financial help cheque given to actor Tariq Teddy

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.