WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2022) US President Joe Biden met with Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Indian Prime Minister Nerendra Modi to discuss the prospects of the G20 summit and a range of global issues, the White House said on Tuesday.

"President Biden met today with Prime Minister Modi of India and President Widodo of Indonesia on the margins of the G20 Leaders' Summit in Bali to reaffirm their shared commitment to the G20 as the premier forum for international economic cooperation," the White House said in a statement.

The leaders discussed how the G20 states can demonstrate their collective capacity to bring together major economies to advance sustainable and inclusive growth.

"At the meeting, President Biden said the United States will continue to support the G20's global leadership for developing improved and innovative financing models for multilateral financial institutions to provide solutions to challenges like climate change, pandemics, economic fragility, reducing poverty and achieving SDGs, and to support inclusive development, strengthen economic security and global supply chains," the statement said.

The G20 summit is taking place on the Indonesian island of Bali from November 15-16. The next summit is due to take place in India.