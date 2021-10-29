Biden meets Pope Francis ahead of G20 summit

(@FahadShabbir)

Vatican City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :As world leaders flock to Rome for the G20 summit, US President Joe Biden met Pope Francis Friday at the start of a trip aimed at reasserting US international credentials.

Shortly before leaving Washington, the president unveiled an "historic" blueprint for remaking America's economy, but it remains to be seen if he can persuade lawmakers to back it.

After weeks of internal party feuding, and with his personal ratings slumping, Biden had hoped to arrive at twin summits in Europe this week -- the G20 and UN climate talks in Glasgow -- with the deal in hand.

The 78-year-old sees himself as the spokesman for democracy in the face of authoritarian regimes, notably China -- although Xi Jinping, like Russia's Vladimir Putin, is not attending the G20 in person.

The president opened the trip on a more intimate note. After landing overnight, he arrived at the Vatican just before lunch for a meeting with Pope Francis, the head of the world's 1.3 billion Catholics.

The presidential convoy carrying Biden and his wife Jill swept through St Peter's Square before winding its way to the Apostolic Palace, where a line of guards and Vatican dignitaries awaited the US guests.