Biden Meets With Family Of Reporter Gershkovich Arrested In Russia - Press Pool

Umer Jamshaid Published April 30, 2023 | 10:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2023) US President Joe Biden has met with the relatives of Wall Street Journal correspondent Evan Gershkovich who was arrested in Russia last month on espionage charges, the White House press pool informs.

The informal meeting was held on Saturday and was attended by the US president, First Lady Jill Biden, Gershkovich's parents, and his sister. Earlier in April, Biden held a phone conversation with the reporter's relatives.

Also on Saturday, Biden and his wife met with US basketball player Brittney Griner who was sentenced to nine years in prison in Russia for illegally bringing cannabis oil into the country but returned to the United States as part of the December one-for-one prisoner swap (Griner was exchanged for Russian businessman Viktor Bout).

On Thursday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said it had rejected the US Embassy's request to visit Gershkovich on May 11. The decision is in retaliation for the United States' refusal to issue visas to Russian journalists who were supposed to travel with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to New York for UN events earlier this month.

On April 18, Gershkovich's lawyer Tatyana Nozhkina told Sputnik that the Wall Street Journal reporter did not consider himself guilty and was ready to prove it in court.

