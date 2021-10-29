UrduPoint.com

Biden Meets With Macron For First Time Since Submarine Spat

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 09:28 PM

US President Joe Biden began a meeting with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Friday ahead of a G20 summit, marking the first meeting of the leaders since a diplomatic spat over a submarine deal

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :US President Joe Biden began a meeting with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Friday ahead of a G20 summit, marking the first meeting of the leaders since a diplomatic spat over a submarine deal.

"We have no better ally than France," Biden said at the start of a meeting at the French embassy to the Holy See in Rome.

