Biden meets with Macron for first time since submarine spat

US President Joe Biden began a meeting with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Friday ahead of a G20 summit, marking the first meeting of the leaders since a diplomatic spat over a submarine deal

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :US President Joe Biden began a meeting with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Friday ahead of a G20 summit, marking the first meeting of the leaders since a diplomatic spat over a submarine deal.

"We have no better ally than France," Biden said at the start of a meeting at the French embassy to the Holy See in Rome.