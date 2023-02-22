UrduPoint.com

Biden Meets With Moldovan President Sandu In Warsaw - White House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2023 | 12:20 AM

Biden Meets With Moldovan President Sandu in Warsaw - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) US President Joe Biden met with Moldovan counterpart Maia Sandu while visiting Warsaw on trip to reaffirm the United States' support for NATO and Ukraine, the White House said on Tuesday.

"President Joseph R. Biden Jr. met today with Moldovan President Maia Sandu in Warsaw.

President Biden reaffirmed strong US support for Moldova's sovereignty and territorial integrity," the White House said in a statement.

Biden highlighted ongoing US assistance to help Moldova strengthen its political and economic resilience, its democracy and energy security, the statement said.

Biden and Sandu also discussed how to address the impacts of the conflict in Ukraine, the statement added.

