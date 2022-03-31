Biden Meets With Parents of Reed, Vows to Work to Secure His Release From Russian Prison

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) US President Joe Biden on Wednesday met with the parents of former American Marine Trevor Reed, who is serving a nine-year term in a Russian correctional colony in Mordovia for assaulting police officers, and vowed to continue working on their son's release, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said.

Reed, 30, a US student, was arrested in Moscow in 2019 after getting drunk and picking a fight with two women, authorities said. Police said he then attacked two policemen who were called to the scene, punching one of them during a car ride after detention and nearly causing the car to crash.

He was sentenced to nine years in prison in 2020, but has denied the charges.

"President Biden met today with Joey and Paula Reed, the parents of Trevor Reed, who is wrongfully detained in Russia," according to Psaki's statement.

"During their meeting, the President reiterated his commitment to continue to work to secure the release of Trevor, Paul Whelan, and other Americans wrongfully held in Russia and elsewhere, and to provide all possible assistance until they and others are free and returned home to their families who are advocating so passionately for their release," it said.