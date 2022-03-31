UrduPoint.com

Biden Meets With Parents Of Reed, Vows To Work To Secure His Release From Russian Prison

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 31, 2022 | 07:00 AM

Biden Meets With Parents of Reed, Vows to Work to Secure His Release From Russian Prison

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) US President Joe Biden on Wednesday met with the parents of former American Marine Trevor Reed, who is serving a nine-year term in a Russian correctional colony in Mordovia for assaulting police officers, and vowed to continue working on their son's release, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said.

Reed, 30, a US student, was arrested in Moscow in 2019 after getting drunk and picking a fight with two women, authorities said. Police said he then attacked two policemen who were called to the scene, punching one of them during a car ride after detention and nearly causing the car to crash.

He was sentenced to nine years in prison in 2020, but has denied the charges.

"President Biden met today with Joey and Paula Reed, the parents of Trevor Reed, who is wrongfully detained in Russia," according to Psaki's statement.

"During their meeting, the President reiterated his commitment to continue to work to secure the release of Trevor, Paul Whelan, and other Americans wrongfully held in Russia and elsewhere, and to provide all possible assistance until they and others are free and returned home to their families who are advocating so passionately for their release," it said.

Related Topics

Police Moscow Russia White House Student Car Women 2019 2020 All

Recent Stories

US to Run Out of Monoclonal Antibody Supply by Lat ..

US to Run Out of Monoclonal Antibody Supply by Late May Without Extra Funding - ..

7 hours ago
 London Tightens Sanctions Against Russia's Tinkov, ..

London Tightens Sanctions Against Russia's Tinkov, Shvidler

7 hours ago
 Russian Emergencies Ministry Says Its Aircraft Can ..

Russian Emergencies Ministry Says Its Aircraft Can Operate Worldwide Despite San ..

7 hours ago
 Biden Says Will Try to See Parents of Ex-US Marine ..

Biden Says Will Try to See Parents of Ex-US Marine Trevor Reed Held in Russia

7 hours ago
 Shelling throws doubt on Russia's de-escalation in ..

Shelling throws doubt on Russia's de-escalation in Ukraine

7 hours ago
 Moscow Slams US Senator for Meddling in IAEA Work ..

Moscow Slams US Senator for Meddling in IAEA Work With Letter About Russia, Ukra ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.