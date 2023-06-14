UrduPoint.com

Biden Meets With Uruguay President Luis Lacalle Pou - White House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 14, 2023 | 02:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) US President Joe Biden met with Uruguay's President, Luis Lacalle Pou at the White House on Tuesday, a White House official said in a release.

"This afternoon, President Biden met with President Luis Lacalle Pou of Uruguay at the White House," said the White House in a release.

Lacalle Pou made an unannounced stop at the White House during a trip to New York, where he's slated to attend an event Tuesday night hosted by the Americas Society in his Honor.

As the leader of one of the wealthiest nations in South America that exports vast amounts of its software to China and the United States, Lacalle Pou has remained neutral among tensions between Beijing and Washington.

