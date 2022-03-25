UrduPoint.com

Biden Meets With US Soldiers In Poland While Awaiting Duda Meeting - White House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 25, 2022 | 08:15 PM

Biden Meets With US Soldiers in Poland While Awaiting Duda Meeting - White House

US President Joe Biden met with US soldiers serving in Poland and ate pizza alongside them while awaiting to meet with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda, the White House said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) US President Joe Biden met with US soldiers serving in Poland and ate pizza alongside them while awaiting to meet with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda, the White House said on Friday.

Biden met with members of the 82nd Airborne Division at a barbershop where they received haircuts and in a cafeteria that served pizza, according to a White House pool report and video of the engagements.

Biden was initially supposed to meet with the US service members following a humanitarian briefing on the situation in Ukraine alongside Duda, but the schedule was changed due to Duda being delayed, the White House said in a pool report.

The US president was scheduled to meet with Duda and other Polish senior officials to discuss the situation in Ukraine and the related influx of displaced persons into Poland.

Biden met on Thursday with NATO, G7 and European Commission leaders about the situation in Ukraine and the US-led response.

>