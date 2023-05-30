Biden, Members of US Congress Discuss Bipartisan Budget Agreement Daily - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) US President Joe Biden speaks to members of Congress daily shortly before the vote on the bipartisan budget agreement, a White House official told reporters.

"The President is speaking with members of Congress daily in advance of the vote on the bipartisan budget agreement. The President continues to be updated multiple times a day by his legislative team on progress toward passing the agreement to prevent catastrophic default and protect Democratic priorities and accomplishments," the official said.

Earlier in the day, Biden said that he managed to reach an agreement on the state budget with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to avoid default in the country, after which the corresponding bill was submitted to Congress for consideration. The parties agreed to increase the ceiling of the public debt until January 2025. McCarthy, in turn, said that although the Republicans came to an agreement with Biden, the Democratic Party was disappointed with the outcome of the negotiations.