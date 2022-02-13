Biden Mentioned Sanctions in Call With Putin - Kremlin Aide

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2022) US President Joe Biden mentioned sanctions against Russia, as expected, in a Saturday phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin but did not stress the issue, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said.

"Joseph Biden, as expected in the context of tensions around Ukraine, mentioned potential sanctions against Russia, but the focus of a rather long conversation with the Russian leader was elsewhere," Ushakov told reporters.