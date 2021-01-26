UrduPoint.com
Biden, Merkel Agree To Cooperate On Ukraine, Russia, Other Global Matters - White House

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 04:20 AM

Biden, Merkel Agree to Cooperate on Ukraine, Russia, Other Global Matters - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Angela Merkel in a recent telephone call agreed to work together on key global matters including Ukraine and Russia, the White House said in a readout of the conversation.

"The leaders agreed to work together on common foreign policy priorities, including Afghanistan, China, Iran, Russia, Ukraine, and the Western Balkans," the readout said on Monday.

Biden conveyed his desire to deepen the United States' relations with Germany, especially through NATO and the European Union, the readout said.

Both leaders also agreed to work together to combat the novel coronavirus and climate change, the readout added.

More Stories From World

