Biden, Merkel Discuss Russia-Ukraine Tensions, Afghanistan Pullout

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 02:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed over the telephone their shared concerns over Russia-Ukraine tensions and confirmed their commitment to the peace process in Afghanistan, the White House said in a press release.

"President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. spoke today with Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany," the release said on Wednesday. "The leaders expressed concern about the build-up of Russian troops on Ukraine's borders and in occupied Crimea, and reaffirmed their support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity."

Biden also thanked Merkel for Germany's participation in NATO's mission in Afghanistan and the two leaders agreed to continue their commitment to the peace process in that country, the release said.

Ukraine has been witnessing an escalation of the conflict in Donbas over the past several weeks. Earlier in April, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that joining NATO is the only way for Ukraine to put an end to the conflict. Russian officials have described the situation on the border with Ukraine as "frightening" and vowed to bolster security in response to the increased NATO presence in the region.

More Stories From World

