Biden, Merkel Discuss Situation in Afghanistan, Need to Coordinate Aid - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) US President Joe Biden on Wednesday spoke with German Chancellor Angela Merkel about the ongoing situation in Afghanistan and the need to coordinate humanitarian aid efforts, the White House said in a readout of the call.

"President Joe Biden and Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke today about the situation in Afghanistan... They also discussed the need for close coordination on the provision of humanitarian aid for vulnerable Afghans in country as well as support for neighboring states, and agreed to continue planning for this work in the upcoming virtual meeting of G7 partners," the White House said.