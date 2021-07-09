Biden, Merkel to Discuss Nord Stream 2 Next Week - Psaki

US President Joe Biden plans to discuss with German Chancellor Angela Merkel next week Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas-exporting pipeline which he continues to view as a bad deal, the White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) US President Joe Biden plans to discuss with German Chancellor Angela Merkel next week Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas-exporting pipeline which he continues to view as a bad deal, the White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters on Friday.

"It certainly will be part of the discussion, and the President's, our view continues to be that it is a bad deal and one that has global issues involved in it. But I am not going to predict for you what the outcome of the meeting will look like," Psaki said during a press briefing.

Merkel is expected to visit the United States next Thursday for a meeting with Biden.