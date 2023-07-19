WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2023) US President Joe Biden met with Cardinal Matteo Maria Zuppi at the White House to discuss several matters, including Ukraine, the White House said in a press release.

"President Joseph R. Biden, Jr.

met today with Cardinal Matteo Maria Zuppi, Archbishop of Bologna and President of the Italian Episcopal Conference," the release said on Tuesday.

Biden gave his wishes for Pope Francis's continued ministry and global leadership, the release said.

The release added that Biden and the Cardinal also discussed the Holy See's efforts providing humanitarian aid to address issues in the Ukraine conflict.

Moreover, Biden praised the recent nomination of a US archbishop as cardinal.