Open Menu

Biden Met With Cardinal Zuppi To Discuss Pope's Ministry, Ukraine - White House

Muhammad Irfan Published July 19, 2023 | 05:30 AM

Biden Met With Cardinal Zuppi to Discuss Pope's Ministry, Ukraine - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2023) US President Joe Biden met with Cardinal Matteo Maria Zuppi at the White House to discuss several matters, including Ukraine, the White House said in a press release.

"President Joseph R. Biden, Jr.

met today with Cardinal Matteo Maria Zuppi, Archbishop of Bologna and President of the Italian Episcopal Conference," the release said on Tuesday.

Biden gave his wishes for Pope Francis's continued ministry and global leadership, the release said.

The release added that Biden and the Cardinal also discussed the Holy See's efforts providing humanitarian aid to address issues in the Ukraine conflict.

Moreover, Biden praised the recent nomination of a US archbishop as cardinal.

Related Topics

Ukraine White House Bologna

Recent Stories

Asif Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto meet PM Shehbaz Shari ..

Asif Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto meet PM Shehbaz Sharif

6 hours ago
 US asks Taliban to ensure Afghan soil not used as ..

US asks Taliban to ensure Afghan soil not used as terrorists' safe haven

6 hours ago
 Extreme heat scorches Europe

Extreme heat scorches Europe

6 hours ago
 7 security personnel among 10 injured in car bomb ..

7 security personnel among 10 injured in car bomb explosion, targeting FC vehicl ..

6 hours ago
 US, Int'l. Coalition Trained Over 63,000 Ukrainian ..

US, Int'l. Coalition Trained Over 63,000 Ukrainians for Counteroffensive - Mille ..

6 hours ago
 Climate Activists Start Petition Against Tesla's G ..

Climate Activists Start Petition Against Tesla's Gigafactory in Germany

6 hours ago
At Kashmir Conference in UK House of Commons, Gila ..

At Kashmir Conference in UK House of Commons, Gilani emphasizes urgent need for ..

6 hours ago
 Italian Unions Demand Urgent Measures Due to Abnor ..

Italian Unions Demand Urgent Measures Due to Abnormal Heat

6 hours ago
 7 security personnel among 10 injured in car bomb ..

7 security personnel among 10 injured in car bomb explosion, targeting FC vehicl ..

6 hours ago
 Panama's Ex-President Martinelli Gets 10 Year Pris ..

Panama's Ex-President Martinelli Gets 10 Year Prison Sentence for Corruption - R ..

6 hours ago
 Messi starts his new job in the Florida heat

Messi starts his new job in the Florida heat

6 hours ago
 Top US General Says He 'Would Not Overstate' Recen ..

Top US General Says He 'Would Not Overstate' Recent Incidents With Russians Over ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World