Biden, Mexican Counterpart To Discuss Illegal Immigration, Smuggling - Senior Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 29, 2022 | 09:05 PM

US President Joe Biden will hold a virtual meeting with his Mexican counterpart Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador later on Friday to discuss illegal immigration and smuggling, a senior Biden administration official said on Friday

The two presidents will discuss the Ninth Summit of the Americas, scheduled to be held in California in June, as well as the issues concerning illegal immigration, economic development and regional security.

"Biden and Lopez Obrador to discuss the situation with migrants, migrant issues. We've been working in close partnership with Mexico to reduce illegal migration," the official said.

Relations between the United States and Mexico have been "incredibly constructive," the official said.

"We have strong cooperation with continues... in combating human smuggling," the official said.

Earlier in April, the US authorities said they apprehended more than 221,000 migrants on the country's border with Mexico the previous month. A majority of the migrants apprehended were single adults from Mexico and other countries, including Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador.

