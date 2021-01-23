Biden, Mexican President to Speak Later on Friday - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2021) US President Joe Biden will speak with his Mexican counterpart later on Friday, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters.

"Later today, the President will speak with... President of Mexico Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador," Psaki said.

Psaki said the president will also speak with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, which the White House confirmed earlier this week.

The conversation with the Mexican president will be among Biden's first wave of calls with world leaders after being inaugurated on Wednesday, and comes after he signed an executive order to halt the construction of the wall on the US southern border.

Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard has already welcomed Biden's move.

Democrat Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States on January 20. Just hours after the inauguration ceremony, he signed 17 executive orders to reverse some of his predecessor's policies.

In 2017, then-President Donald Trump signed an executive order to build a 500-mile wall along the southern border. As of January 5, about 90 percent of the project had been completed. Biden has made it clear that he would not demolish what has already been built.