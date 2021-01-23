UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden, Mexican President To Speak Later On Friday - White House

Sumaira FH 48 seconds ago Sat 23rd January 2021 | 12:20 AM

Biden, Mexican President to Speak Later on Friday - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2021) US President Joe Biden will speak with his Mexican counterpart later on Friday, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters.

"Later today, the President will speak with... President of Mexico Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador," Psaki said.

Psaki said the president will also speak with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, which the White House confirmed earlier this week.

The conversation with the Mexican president will be among Biden's first wave of calls with world leaders after being inaugurated on Wednesday, and comes after he signed an executive order to halt the construction of the wall on the US southern border.

Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard has already welcomed Biden's move.

Democrat Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States on January 20. Just hours after the inauguration ceremony, he signed 17 executive orders to reverse some of his predecessor's policies.

In 2017, then-President Donald Trump signed an executive order to build a 500-mile wall along the southern border. As of January 5, about 90 percent of the project had been completed. Biden has made it clear that he would not demolish what has already been built.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World White House Trump United States Mexico Justin Trudeau January Border 2017

Recent Stories

Country's economy strengthens swiftly as compared ..

52 minutes ago

South Korea's GL Rapha to Start Delivery of Russia ..

52 minutes ago

Senate approves Biden&#039;s Secretary of Defense ..

2 hours ago

WHO, Pfizer strike Covax deal for 40 mn Covid vacc ..

47 minutes ago

New US Defense Secretary, NATO Chief to Speak by P ..

47 minutes ago

Al Dhafra Festival concludes 14th edition

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.