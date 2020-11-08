Biden Might Be Willing to Bargain on Nord Stream 2, Ex-Senator Says

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2020) Joe Biden might be eager to bargain to some extent to allow the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project to be completed, Former Virginia State Senator Richard Black told Sputnik.

"It would be very nice to see the completion of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline that's almost finished. It should be finished in both Germany and Russia," Black said. "It's possible because Biden is not tied to the oil and gas industry in the United States. He might be willing to bargain a little bit on the Nord Stream project."

Black believes that Biden might be offering to drop the objections to the project, and to drop the threat of sanctions.

"He would probably do it rather quietly, not to make a [a big deal] about it, but to just quietly arrange with Russia to let them go ahead and complete that section," he noted.

"And then in exchange, he would be asking for some sort of advantages for the United States."

In October, the US State Department broadened the scope of its sanctions on the Nord Stream 2, enabling Washington to target companies that provide services or funding for vessels working on the pipeline project.

The Kremlin has criticized the United States for imposing yet another set of sanctions on the project, saying that it exemplifies Washington's desire for unfair competition.

Despite the US sanctions, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said this past January that the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which will deliver Russian gas to Europe, should be completed.

Earlier, US sanctions on the project resulted in Switzerland's Allseas, which was participating in laying the pipeline in the Baltic Sea, suspending its work in late December.