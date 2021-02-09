UrduPoint.com
Biden, Modi Agree On Open Indo-Pacific, Rule Of Law In Myanmar - White House

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 01:20 AM

Biden, Modi Agree on Open Indo-Pacific, Rule of Law in Myanmar - White House

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Nahendra Modi agreed in a phone conversation to continue their close cooperation on advancing freedom of navigation in the Indo-Pacific region and also insisted on a return to the rule of law in Myanmar, the White House said on Monday in a readout of their call.

"The leaders agreed to continuing close cooperation to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific, including support for freedom of navigation, territorial integrity, and a stronger regional architecture," the readout said. "They further resolved that the rule of law and the democratic process must be upheld in Burma (Myanmar)."

