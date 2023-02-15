UrduPoint.com

Biden, Modi Discuss Sale Of More Than 200 US-Made Planes To India - White House

Umer Jamshaid Published February 15, 2023 | 12:10 AM

Biden, Modi Discuss Sale of More Than 200 US-Made Planes to India - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) US President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the sale of more than 200 American-made airplanes to Air India during a call on US-India cooperation, the White House said on Tuesday.

"President Joe Biden spoke today with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India to discuss the historic agreement for Air India to purchase over 200 American-made aircraft from Boeing," the White House said in a statement.

The deal is expected to support more than one million jobs across 44 US states, the statement added.

Biden and Modi also discussed the importance of the strategic technology partnership between the United States and India, the statement said.

Moreover, the leaders reaffirmed the strength of the US-India relationship and committed to continue working together to advance economic growth and expand cooperation on shared priorities, the statement said.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Technology White House Narendra Modi Air India Sale United States From Agreement Million Jobs

Recent Stories

Cold, dry weather likely in most parts of country: ..

Cold, dry weather likely in most parts of country:PMD

18 minutes ago
 Punjab polls date not fixed as Governor to approac ..

Punjab polls date not fixed as Governor to approach LHC for clarification

18 minutes ago
 Sticky US inflation hits stocks, London strikes re ..

Sticky US inflation hits stocks, London strikes record

18 minutes ago
 US in Talks With Bern on Guantanamo Bay Prisoner T ..

US in Talks With Bern on Guantanamo Bay Prisoner Transfer to Switzerland - Offic ..

18 minutes ago
 Putin, Aliyev, Discussed Russian-Azeri Trade, Econ ..

Putin, Aliyev, Discussed Russian-Azeri Trade, Economic Cooperation - Kremlin

20 minutes ago
 Swiss Parliament Rejects Proposal to Lift Syria Sa ..

Swiss Parliament Rejects Proposal to Lift Syria Sanctions That Harm Civilians

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.