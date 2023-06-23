Open Menu

Biden, Modi Discuss Security Challenges In Indo-Pacific, East And S. China Seas -Statement

Sumaira FH Published June 23, 2023 | 01:40 AM

Biden, Modi Discuss Security Challenges in Indo-Pacific, East and S. China Seas -Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) US President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting at the White House on Thursday discussed security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region, including the East and South China Seas, the United States, and India said in a joint statement.

"President Biden and Prime Minister Modi reiterated their enduring commitment to a free, open, inclusive, peaceful, and prosperous India-Pacific region with respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty, and international law," the statement said. "Both leaders expressed concern over coercive actions and rising tensions, and strongly oppose destabilizing or unilateral actions that seek to change the status quo by force.

"

Biden and Modi emphasized the importance of the maintenance of freedom of navigation and overflight in the Indo-Pacific and in addressing challenges to the maritime rules-based order, including in the East and South China Seas, according to the statement.

Although the statement does not mention the Chinese government, the United States has recently expressed concern about "unsafe" intercepts the Chinese military conducted in recent weeks against a US surveillance aircraft and a US Navy ship.

Senior US officials said they hope to reestablish military-to-military communication between the United States and China in order to prevent any unintended escalations.

