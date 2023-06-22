US President Joe Biden will host Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday for an official state visit meant to strengthen bilateral ties - from trade to defense cooperation - while addressing challenges concerning competition with China in the military and tech domains

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) US President Joe Biden will host Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday for an official state visit meant to strengthen bilateral ties - from trade to defense cooperation - while addressing challenges concerning competition with China in the military and tech domains.

Although Modi has visited the United States five times as prime minister, this week's visit marks the first with the diplomatic status of a state visit. Modi's visit comes at a significant time when the United States seeks to counter China's influence in the Indo-Pacific, and globally, and further isolate Moscow from India.

Biden and Modi on Thursday will deliver remarks and take questions from the press after their meeting, according to the White House. Details of their meeting are still pending.

White House officials earlier this week tried to underscore that the Indian leader's visit and White House meeting would not be centered on China or Russia. However, on Wednesday, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan suggested China would be a key agenda item during Modi's visit. Although, at the same time, he too tried to downplay its importance.

"This visit is not about China. But the question of China's role in the military domain, the technology domain, the economic domain will be on the agenda," Sullivan said as quoted by The Washington Post.

US administration officials also confirmed that issues related to Russia and Ukraine will be discussed during the meeting between the two leaders.

According to White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby, Biden and Modi will have "deliverables" to announce regarding defense cooperation, climate change, technology, space and cyber issues.

These will include announcements on the "co-development and co-production of military systems, including some very advanced systems," Reuters reported, citing a US official.

A senior US administration official told reporters on Wednesday that India is actively engaged in diversifying away from Russian military equipment, which is something that should be made clearer on Thursday during Modi's state visit.

Modi and Biden are also expected to announce that India will commit to purchasing American-made MQ-9B Sea Guardian drones.

In addition, a US official confirmed that General Electric and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited signed an export license agreement and memorandum of understanding (MOU) to jointly produce F414 jet engines in India, which are used on the F-18 Super Hornet fighter jets.

NASA and India's space agency ISRO have agreed to a joint mission to the International Space Station in the year 2024, a US official said, adding that India will also join the US-led Artemis accords.

Senior US administration officials will also announce new deals struck by US and Indian firms, especially in areas of semiconductor and critical mineral supply chains. The expected business agreements will be crucial to artificial intelligence and quantum computing, US officials said.

Micron Technology with support from the Indian National Semiconductor Mission announced an investment of more than $800 million that together with additional financial support from Indian authorities will amount to a $2.75 billion semiconductor assembly and test facility in India.

Moreover, US officials said Applied Materials announced a new semiconductor center for commercialization and innovation in India, and Lam Research, another US semiconductor manufacturing equipment company, is going to announce a training program for 60,000 Indian engineers to accelerate India's semiconductor workforce development goal.

Earlier this week, ahead of White House talks, Modi met with Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who hinted that he may soon announce a significant investment in India following their meeting.

Media reported that India seeks to grow its electric vehicle market to keep up with China, as the United States aims to break reliance on Chinese manufacturing.

The United States on Thursday will also announce its support for India to become a member of the Mineral Security Partnership led by the US State Department.

Biden has been called on by both sides of the political aisle in the US to push Modi on human rights issues, a topic that has gotten much attention in the US media this week.

US representatives Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar said they would boycott the joint address to Congress Modi is slated to give during the trip due to his treatment of Muslims.

Sullivan told reporters on Wednesday that Biden is expected to discuss with Modi US concerns about democratic back sliding in India under Modi's Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party.

A senior US administration official said during a conference call that Biden will not shy away from discussing with Modi issues related to human rights, including religious discrimination, treatment of minorities, and issues of press freedoms.

US officials were unclear if Biden and Modi will discuss India's purchase of Russian oil, but Kirby told reporters during a preview of the meeting that Washington accepts that India will continue buying Russian oil, as long as it does so "at rock bottom prices" below the price cap agreed by the Group of Seven (G7) countries and Australia.