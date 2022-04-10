UrduPoint.com

Biden, Modi To Discuss Ukraine, Indo-Pacific Security On Monday

Muhammad Irfan Published April 10, 2022 | 07:10 PM

Biden, Modi to Discuss Ukraine, Indo-Pacific Security on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2022) US President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a virtual meeting on Monday to discuss the aftermath of the Ukrainian conflict and the joint strategy for the Indo-Pacific, the White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said.

"President Joseph R. Biden, Jr.

will meet virtually with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India on Monday, April 11 to further deepen ties between our governments, economies, and our people," Psaki said in a statement.

The leaders will discuss ending the COVID-19 pandemic, strengthening the global economy and bolstering "security, democracy and prosperity" in the Indo-Pacific, as well as the Russian military operation in Ukraine and the fallout effect it had on global commodity markets, according to the statement.

