Biden, Modi To Talk About Afghanistan, COVID-19 On Friday - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2021) US President Joe Biden will host Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday for talks on Afghanistan, climate change and the pandemic, a senior US administration official.

This will be their first in-person meeting since Biden became president in January 2020, the official told reporters on Thursday night. The leaders will also discuss technology, economic cooperation and trade.

The meeting will take place hours before Biden welcomes the prime ministers of India, Japan and Australia to the White House for their first non-virtual Quad Leaders' Summit.

Biden's schedule shows that he will meet separately with Yoshihide Suga of Japan, who will stand down after a leadership contest in his ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

The Biden administration official sought to downplay the relevance of China to the meeting of the four Indo-Pacific allies, insisting it was not another regional security alliance. They will discuss cooperation on COVID-19, climate change, cyberspace and the Indo-Pacific, the White House said last week.

