Biden, Modi 'United' on Using G20 Summit to Address Global Financial Issues - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) US President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi agree that the Group of Twenty (G20) summit should be used to address global financial issues, the United States and India said in a joint statement on Thursday.

"President Biden and Prime Minister Modi are united in their determination to use the G20 to deliver on shared priorities for the G20 Leaders' Summit, including improving the sovereign debt restructuring process; advancing the multilateral development bank evolution agenda, including mobilizing new concessional financing at the World Bank to support all developing countries; and raising the level of ambition on mobilizing private sector investment for quality, sustainable, and resilient infrastructure, including through the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment," the statement said.

India assumed the G20 presidency this year and will host the group's upcoming summit in New Delhi in September.

The United States emphasized that it looks forward to assuming the G20 presidency in 2026, the statement said.

Modi is in Washington this week on an official state visit to meet with Biden and US business leaders. During their meeting, Biden and Modi discussed efforts to enhance bilateral trade, defense cooperation and a partnership to secure supply chains for critical minerals and semiconductor manufacturing.