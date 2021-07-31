Biden Mourns Death of Ex-Senator Carl Levin, Calls Him 'Brilliant, Humble' - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2021) President Joe Biden has issued a tribute to former senator Carl Levin, his close friend and colleague in the US Senate for 30 years, the White House announced on Friday.

"For thirty years, Carl Levin and I served together in the United States Senate. He was one of the most honorable and decent people I have ever known," Biden said in a statement. "Brilliant, humble, and principled, Carl earned the trust of his constituents and colleagues by doing the work. "

Levin served for 36 years in the Senate, making him, the longest serving Senator in Michigan history, the president recalled.

"As chairman and ranking member of the Armed Services Committee during my time leading the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, I saw how he built consensus to protect our national security, uphold our values, and honor the service of every patriot in uniform," the statement said.

Levin led on critical issues ranging from the nonproliferation of nuclear weapons, ending the use of torture to seeking to protect the jobs of workers in the US auto industry, Biden recalled.