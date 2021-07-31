UrduPoint.com

Biden Mourns Death Of Ex-Senator Carl Levin, Calls Him 'Brilliant, Humble' - White House

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 31st July 2021 | 12:50 AM

Biden Mourns Death of Ex-Senator Carl Levin, Calls Him 'Brilliant, Humble' - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2021) President Joe Biden has issued a tribute to former senator Carl Levin, his close friend and colleague in the US Senate for 30 years, the White House announced on Friday.

"For thirty years, Carl Levin and I served together in the United States Senate. He was one of the most honorable and decent people I have ever known," Biden said in a statement. "Brilliant, humble, and principled, Carl earned the trust of his constituents and colleagues by doing the work. "

Levin served for 36 years in the Senate, making him, the longest serving Senator in Michigan history, the president recalled.

"As chairman and ranking member of the Armed Services Committee during my time leading the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, I saw how he built consensus to protect our national security, uphold our values, and honor the service of every patriot in uniform," the statement said.

Levin led on critical issues ranging from the nonproliferation of nuclear weapons, ending the use of torture to seeking to protect the jobs of workers in the US auto industry, Biden recalled.

Related Topics

Senate Nuclear White House Levin United States From Industry Jobs

Recent Stories

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler congratulates Moroccan King o ..

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler congratulates Moroccan King on Throne Day

1 hour ago
 Ajman Ruler congratulates Moroccan King on Throne ..

Ajman Ruler congratulates Moroccan King on Throne Day

1 hour ago
 Wall Street retreats on Amazon miss, Delta fears

Wall Street retreats on Amazon miss, Delta fears

19 minutes ago
 16 members of European Parliament voice concern ov ..

16 members of European Parliament voice concern over HR violations in IIOJK

19 minutes ago
 Cosmonauts Open Hatch to New Russian ISS Module Na ..

Cosmonauts Open Hatch to New Russian ISS Module Nauka First Time

19 minutes ago
 Jordanian envoy lauds PAF's rising indigenous capa ..

Jordanian envoy lauds PAF's rising indigenous capacity in aviation industry

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.