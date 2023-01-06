UrduPoint.com

Biden Mourns Infants And Adults Killed In Utah Shooting - White House

Sumaira FH Published January 06, 2023 | 12:40 AM

Biden Mourns Infants and Adults Killed in Utah Shooting - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2023) US President Joe Biden is mourning with the people of Enoch City as a shooting reportedly claimed the lives of five infants and multiple adults, the White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Thursday.

"The President and First Lady are mourning with the Enoch City, Utah community in the wake of a tragic shooting that has reportedly claimed the lives of five children and multiple adults in their family home," the statement reads.

Jean-Pierre said that too many US citizens have been lost to gun violence, which remains the leading cause of death for children in the United States.

The White House reminded that Biden has taken "historic steps" to tackle gun related violence, including by signing the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act.

Jean-Pierre said Biden believes more must be done to increase nation-wide safety and that may include enacting an assault and high capacity-magazine weapons ban.

The latest tragedy happened as the country commemorated 10 years since the Sandy Hook shooting that claimed the lives of 26 people, of whom 20 were children aged 6-7.

Earlier today, the bodies of five children and three adults were found in a residential building of Enoch City, Utah. The victims reportedly sustained gunshot wounds.

Related Topics

White House United States May Family

Recent Stories

ADJA delivers training programme on drafting contr ..

ADJA delivers training programme on drafting contracts, legal memos

46 minutes ago
 Louvre Abu Dhabi exhibition to showcase glamour, a ..

Louvre Abu Dhabi exhibition to showcase glamour, artistry of Indian cinema

46 minutes ago
 Mohammed Bin Rashid Library houses over 2,000 Arab ..

Mohammed Bin Rashid Library houses over 2,000 Arabic and English Braille books

47 minutes ago
 Winners of Hamdan ALECSO Award for Distinguished E ..

Winners of Hamdan ALECSO Award for Distinguished Educational Research 2022 annou ..

47 minutes ago
 Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum ..

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb busts Imran's fals ..

52 minutes ago
 Biden says US immigration system 'broken'

Biden says US immigration system 'broken'

52 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.