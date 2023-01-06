Biden Mourns Infants and Adults Killed in Utah Shooting - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2023) US President Joe Biden is mourning with the people of Enoch City as a shooting reportedly claimed the lives of five infants and multiple adults, the White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Thursday.

"The President and First Lady are mourning with the Enoch City, Utah community in the wake of a tragic shooting that has reportedly claimed the lives of five children and multiple adults in their family home," the statement reads.

Jean-Pierre said that too many US citizens have been lost to gun violence, which remains the leading cause of death for children in the United States.

The White House reminded that Biden has taken "historic steps" to tackle gun related violence, including by signing the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act.

Jean-Pierre said Biden believes more must be done to increase nation-wide safety and that may include enacting an assault and high capacity-magazine weapons ban.

The latest tragedy happened as the country commemorated 10 years since the Sandy Hook shooting that claimed the lives of 26 people, of whom 20 were children aged 6-7.

Earlier today, the bodies of five children and three adults were found in a residential building of Enoch City, Utah. The victims reportedly sustained gunshot wounds.