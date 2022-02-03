UrduPoint.com

Biden Mulling Laws That Could Reopen Scrutiny Of TikTok - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published February 03, 2022 | 01:30 AM

Biden Mulling Laws That Could Reopen Scrutiny of TikTok - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) President Joe Biden is mulling new laws that could reopen US scrutiny of TikTok and other Chinese-owned social media applications, months after revoking restrictions on such apps set by his predecessor Donald Trump, The Washington Post reported Wednesday.

The Commerce Department under the Biden administration is gathering public comments on new rules that would expand government oversight of apps that could be exploited "by foreign adversaries to steal or otherwise obtain data", the Post reported, citing language commonly used by Trump during his trade battles with China.

"The Biden administration believes certain countries, including the People's Republic of China (PRC), seek to leverage digital technologies and Americans' data in ways that present unacceptable national security risks while advancing authoritarian controls and interests," The Post quoted Saloni Sharma, a spokeswoman for the National Security Council, as saying in a statement to the publication.

Trump started a trade war with China a year after he took office in 2017, and later targeted TikTok, which he accused of helping Beijing to spy on ordinary Americans via the personal information they used to register on the app. At the height of his campaign against TikTok, Trump tried to get the app shut down or sold off to a US-owned firm. However, before any of that materialized, he lost the presidency to Biden in the November 2020 election.

Biden, whose term began in January 2021, dropped all pending US action against Tiktok, telling a local court in July to dismiss Trump's case against the app and its parent company ByteDance.

Biden has, however, had his own rocky relationship with Beijing, and has even left intact some of Trump's original tariffs against China, indicating he might use them to pressure Beijing into making concessions on trade and other issues.

Related Topics

Election China Washington Social Media Company Trump Beijing January July November 2017 2020 Commerce Post All Government Court

Recent Stories

Johnson Expresses Concern to Putin Over Situation ..

Johnson Expresses Concern to Putin Over Situation at Ukraine Border - London

48 minutes ago
 IMF board decides to release $1bln tranche after c ..

IMF board decides to release $1bln tranche after completing Pakistan's 6th revie ..

48 minutes ago
 White House Says US Engaged in Talks With Ukraine ..

White House Says US Engaged in Talks With Ukraine on Economic Assistance Package

48 minutes ago
 Poll Shows Macron Winning Second Round of Presiden ..

Poll Shows Macron Winning Second Round of Presidential Election Against Any Riva ..

59 minutes ago
 Pakistan to provide all required facilities to Chi ..

Pakistan to provide all required facilities to Chinese investors in Gwadar, SEZs ..

59 minutes ago
 AFCON third-place match brought forward to Saturda ..

AFCON third-place match brought forward to Saturday - CAF

59 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>