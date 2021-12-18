Biden Mulls Sending Ukraine Military Equipment Once Allocated for Afghanistan - Reports

The Biden administration is considering sending military equipment to Ukraine that was previously allocated for Afghanistan prior to its collapse, The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday citing US and Ukrainian officials

The report said Ukrainian officials are pressing the US government to provide helicopters, including Russian-made Mi-17s, and other military equipment that was meant for the now-defunct Afghan National Security Forces.

Ukraine is also pressing the United States to provide air-defense systems, including Stinger surface-to-air missiles, the report added.