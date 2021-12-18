UrduPoint.com

Biden Mulls Sending Ukraine Military Equipment Once Allocated For Afghanistan - Reports

Sumaira FH 36 seconds ago Sat 18th December 2021 | 12:14 AM

Biden Mulls Sending Ukraine Military Equipment Once Allocated for Afghanistan - Reports

The Biden administration is considering sending military equipment to Ukraine that was previously allocated for Afghanistan prior to its collapse, The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday citing US and Ukrainian officials

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2021) The Biden administration is considering sending military equipment to Ukraine that was previously allocated for Afghanistan prior to its collapse, The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday citing US and Ukrainian officials.

The report said Ukrainian officials are pressing the US government to provide helicopters, including Russian-made Mi-17s, and other military equipment that was meant for the now-defunct Afghan National Security Forces.

Ukraine is also pressing the United States to provide air-defense systems, including Stinger surface-to-air missiles, the report added.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Ukraine United States Government

Recent Stories

UK govt reports 93,045 new Covid cases in third co ..

UK govt reports 93,045 new Covid cases in third consecutive daily record

34 seconds ago
 European powers warn Iran nuclear talks 'reaching ..

European powers warn Iran nuclear talks 'reaching end of road'

36 seconds ago
 Pakistan High Commission hosts annual Christmas re ..

Pakistan High Commission hosts annual Christmas reception in London

39 seconds ago
 France to seek EU action against Britain over fish ..

France to seek EU action against Britain over fishing

40 minutes ago
 Subsidized gas being given to industrial sector fo ..

Subsidized gas being given to industrial sector for promotion of exports: Hammad ..

40 minutes ago
 Ex-Trump Aide Stone Says Appeared Before January 6 ..

Ex-Trump Aide Stone Says Appeared Before January 6 Panel But Did Not Answer Ques ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.