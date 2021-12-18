UrduPoint.com

Biden Mulls Sending Ukraine Military Equipment Once Allocated For Afghanistan - Reports

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 18th December 2021 | 12:20 AM

Biden Mulls Sending Ukraine Military Equipment Once Allocated for Afghanistan - Reports

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2021) The Biden administration is considering sending military equipment to Ukraine that was previously allocated for Afghanistan prior to its collapse, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday citing US and Ukrainian officials.

The report said Ukrainian officials are pressing the US government to provide helicopters, including Russian-made Mi-17s, and other military equipment that was meant for the now-defunct Afghan National Security Forces.

Ukraine is also pressing the United States to provide air-defense systems, including Stinger surface-to-air missiles, the report added.

The United States could provide Ukraine with five Mi-17 helicopters that were used by the Afghan military but were undergoing maintenance in Eastern Europe, the report said.

Ukraine is also after 12 Black Hawk helicopters that the United States allocated for the Afghan military but had not delivered, the report added.

Moreover, the report said that according to a US official there are stockpiles of US and NATO ammunition in Romania and Bulgaria that could be made available to Ukraine.

However, the White House is hesitant about sending more arms to Ukraine due to concerns it could escalate tensions with Russia and set back diplomatic efforts for stability in the region, the report said citing members of Congress and US government officials.

