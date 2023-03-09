(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2023) The Biden administration must develop a comprehensive strategy to "shatter" the Russian nuclear agency Rosatom and break the relationship between Moscow's atomic agency and China, House Armed Services Strategic Forces Subcommittee Chair Doug Lamborn said in prepared remarks on Wednesday.

"(T)here is public reporting that Russia's state-owned nuclear energy corporation - Rosatom - is helping China acquire enough weapons grade plutonium to fuel its strategic nuclear breakout," Lamborn said.

"I'm hopeful that we will see a comprehensive strategy from the administration to break this relationship - and ideally shatter Rosatom."

"China was building up its nuclear arsenal at an unanticipated and rapid pace, and is pursuing aggressive activities in all domains," Lamborn said.

China has now surpassed the United States in the number of its intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBMs) launchers, the congressman said..