UrduPoint.com

Biden Must Provide Afghans With Air Support Beyond August 31 - Senate Republican Leader

Umer Jamshaid 18 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 03:00 AM

Biden Must Provide Afghans With Air Support Beyond August 31 - Senate Republican Leader

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) US President Joe Biden should commit to providing air support to Afghan forces beyond the original August 31 end date due to escalating violence and a Taliban (banned in Russia) advance in the country, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said in a statement.

"President Biden should immediately commit to providing more support to Afghan forces, starting with close air support beyond August 31st. Without it, al-Qaeda and the Taliban may celebrate the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks by burning down our Embassy in Kabul," McConnell said on Thursday.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Senate Minority Russia May August September

Recent Stories

Chief Minister reviews law & order situation

Chief Minister reviews law & order situation

3 hours ago
 Lahore High Court dismisses bail plea of five accu ..

Lahore High Court dismisses bail plea of five accused involved in synthetic milk ..

3 hours ago
 Lithuanian President Says Data Leak May Hurt Allie ..

Lithuanian President Says Data Leak May Hurt Allies

3 hours ago
 Pakistan worst victim of Afghan war: Farrukh Habib ..

Pakistan worst victim of Afghan war: Farrukh Habib

3 hours ago
 Covid-19 claims 39 more patients, infects 1,783 ot ..

Covid-19 claims 39 more patients, infects 1,783 others in Sindh

3 hours ago
 Russian activists jailed on drug charges they call ..

Russian activists jailed on drug charges they call political

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.