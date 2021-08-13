Biden Must Provide Afghans With Air Support Beyond August 31 - Senate Republican Leader

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) US President Joe Biden should commit to providing air support to Afghan forces beyond the original August 31 end date due to escalating violence and a Taliban (banned in Russia) advance in the country, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said in a statement.

"President Biden should immediately commit to providing more support to Afghan forces, starting with close air support beyond August 31st. Without it, al-Qaeda and the Taliban may celebrate the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks by burning down our Embassy in Kabul," McConnell said on Thursday.