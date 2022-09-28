Biden Must Say Whether US Involved in Nord Stream Incidents - Russian Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) US President Joe Biden must say whether Washington has realized its threat to "bring an end" to the Nord Stream project by organizing recent incidents on the offshore gas pipelines, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

In early February, Biden warned Russia that if it starts any hostilities in Ukraine, Washington would "bring an end" to Nord Stream 2. At the same time, the US leader did not specify how the United States would achieve the goal.

"US President Joe Biden must answer the question whether the US realized its threat on September 25 and September 26, 2022, when the emergency occurred on three lines of NS-1 and NS-2 (Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2), which is preliminarily qualified as a rupture of pipelines, with suggestions voiced that they were undermined," Zakharova said on Telegram.

According to the Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman, Biden's announcement of intent was backed by a promise.

"The lack of understanding of what is said does not exempt from responsibility. Europe must know the truth!" Zakharova added.