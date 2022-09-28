UrduPoint.com

Biden Must Say Whether US Involved In Nord Stream Incidents - Russian Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 28, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Biden Must Say Whether US Involved in Nord Stream Incidents - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) US President Joe Biden must say whether Washington has realized its threat to "bring an end" to the Nord Stream project by organizing recent incidents on the offshore gas pipelines, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

In early February, Biden warned Russia that if it starts any hostilities in Ukraine, Washington would "bring an end" to Nord Stream 2. At the same time, the US leader did not specify how the United States would achieve the goal.

"US President Joe Biden must answer the question whether the US realized its threat on September 25 and September 26, 2022, when the emergency occurred on three lines of NS-1 and NS-2 (Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2), which is preliminarily qualified as a rupture of pipelines, with suggestions voiced that they were undermined," Zakharova said on Telegram.

According to the Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman, Biden's announcement of intent was backed by a promise.

"The lack of understanding of what is said does not exempt from responsibility. Europe must know the truth!" Zakharova added.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Europe Washington Nord Same United States February September Gas From

Recent Stories

Alleged audio between Imran Khan, Azam Khan on US ..

Alleged audio between Imran Khan, Azam Khan on US cypher storms into social medi ..

36 minutes ago
 "I would play on as Cypher exposed," reacts Imran ..

"I would play on as Cypher exposed," reacts Imran Khan to leaked audio

1 hour ago
 World Rabies Day observed at UVAS

World Rabies Day observed at UVAS

1 hour ago
 Etisalat Delegation Visits PTA

Etisalat Delegation Visits PTA

2 hours ago
 Secretary-General Receives Chad’s Economy Minist ..

Secretary-General Receives Chad’s Economy Minister

2 hours ago
 Adeel Chishti Shares His experience with vivo Y55

Adeel Chishti Shares His experience with vivo Y55

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.