Biden Must 'Talk Tough' To Putin At Geneva Summit - US Senator

Sumaira FH 31 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 10:16 PM

US President Joe Biden needs to talk tough to Russian President Vladimir Putin when the two leaders meet in Geneva later this week and tell him to end Russia's "threatening behavior" toward Ukraine and the three Baltic states, Senator Mark Warner said on Monday

"It is great to see an American president that will stand up to Vladimir Putin in a few days," Warner, a Democrat from Virginia, said in a podcast interview. "You need to cut out your threatening behavior toward Ukraine and Baltic states."

Warner also claimed Moscow used "Russian and Ukrainian agents" to manipulate prominent US political leaders during the 2020 presidential elections - a charge Russia has always dismissed.

"We want a president who says, 'You may not mess in our elections. ... In 2020 you used Russian and Ukrainian agents manipulating major American political figures. We want you to cut it out,'" he said.

Warner also said he was doubtful whether Putin would turn over any of the alleged cyber criminals whom the United States claimed had operated from within Russia and speculated that many of them had "a day job" working for the Russian intelligence service.

