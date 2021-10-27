Biden Names 4 Nominees to Serve as US Attorneys - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021) US President Joe Biden has named four nominees to serve as US attorneys throughout the United States, the White House announced on Wednesday.

"President Biden is announcing four new nominees to serve as US Attorneys across the country, officials who will be indispensable to upholding the rule of law as the top Federal law enforcement officials for their districts," the White House said in a statement.

The four candidates were chosen "for their devotion to enforcing the law, their professionalism, their experience and credentials in this field," the statement said.

The first candidate is Cindy Chung, who was nominated for the US Attorney nominee for the Western District of Pennsylvania, the statement said.

Gregory Harris was nominated for the US Attorney for the Central District of Illinois, Gary Restaino for the District of Arizona and Philip Sellinger for the District of New Jersey, the statement added.

The White House noted in the statement that the Biden administration has launched an effort to take on the uptick in gun crimes.

"Confirming US Attorneys as the chief federal law enforcement officers in their district is important for these efforts," the statement said.

The Second Amendment to the US Constitution guarantees the right of Americans to keep and bear arms.