UrduPoint.com

Biden Names 4 Nominees To Serve As US Attorneys - White House

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 11:00 PM

Biden Names 4 Nominees to Serve as US Attorneys - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021) US President Joe Biden has named four nominees to serve as US attorneys throughout the United States, the White House announced on Wednesday.

"President Biden is announcing four new nominees to serve as US Attorneys across the country, officials who will be indispensable to upholding the rule of law as the top Federal law enforcement officials for their districts," the White House said in a statement.

The four candidates were chosen "for their devotion to enforcing the law, their professionalism, their experience and credentials in this field," the statement said.

The first candidate is Cindy Chung, who was nominated for the US Attorney nominee for the Western District of Pennsylvania, the statement said.

Gregory Harris was nominated for the US Attorney for the Central District of Illinois, Gary Restaino for the District of Arizona and Philip Sellinger for the District of New Jersey, the statement added.

The White House noted in the statement that the Biden administration has launched an effort to take on the uptick in gun crimes.

"Confirming US Attorneys as the chief federal law enforcement officers in their district is important for these efforts," the statement said.

The Second Amendment to the US Constitution guarantees the right of Americans to keep and bear arms.

Related Topics

White House Gary United States Top

Recent Stories

DFM Company posts net profit of AED 38.1 million i ..

DFM Company posts net profit of AED 38.1 million in the first nine months of 202 ..

50 minutes ago
 World Stroke Day: SEHA gives new hope to stroke pa ..

World Stroke Day: SEHA gives new hope to stroke patients

50 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash discusses parliamentary cooperation w ..

Saqr Ghobash discusses parliamentary cooperation with Speaker of South Korean Na ..

1 hour ago
 Water resources are fundamental to our sustainable ..

Water resources are fundamental to our sustainable socio-economic development, b ..

1 hour ago
 Hatta in spotlight as HERO Dubai returns for Seaso ..

Hatta in spotlight as HERO Dubai returns for Season 2 with star-studded line-up

1 hour ago
 UAQ Ruler visits pavilions of UAE, Australia, Fran ..

UAQ Ruler visits pavilions of UAE, Australia, France, Slovakia at Expo 2020 Duba ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.