Biden Names Former Covid Aide As New White House Chief Of Staff

Umer Jamshaid Published January 27, 2023 | 08:08 PM

President Joe Biden on Friday named his former top Covid-19 aide Jeff Zients to White House chief of staff, one of the most crucial positions in an administration gearing up for a possible re-election campaign

Zients replaces Ron Klain, who saw Biden through the first two years of his term.

The departure of Klain, who has worked with Biden throughout his decades-long Washington career -- from senator to vice president, then victor over Donald Trump in 2020 -- will deprive the 80-year-old president of one of his closest, most trusted aides.

Chiefs of staff do everything from managing access to the president, setting his agenda, communicating with political power brokers and acting as a constant crisis manager and sounding board for ideas.

